The cinderella run for Prairie View to an unlikely SWAC championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament struck midnight Friday night.

No. 1 seed Oklahoma — college softball’s defending national champion — easily dispatched the Panthers 14-0 at Marita Hynes Field.

Sooners sophomore pitcher Nicole May took the circle and shined, striking out seven batters and allowed no hits over four innings of work in the win.

Oklahoma (50-2) scored two runs in the first inning, four more in the third and eight in the fifth inning to end the game.

Prairie View pitcher Cailin Massey, who picked up the loss, allowed six runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Relievers Mya Hall and Jerrica Rojas gave up a combined seven runs over the final 1 1/3 innings.

The Panthers (20-29) will face Minnesota in an elimination game on Saturday in the Normal Regional.