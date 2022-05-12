Former Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles is heading to the SIAC to attend Tuskegee after announcing he was transferring back on May 2.

Raised in Evergreen, Alabama, the former Hornet came out of Hillcrest High School in his home state as a two-star recruit in the class of 2019.

He committed to Alabama State prior to his senior year in high school where he redshirted his true freshman season.

“After a long and hard process of thinking and praying with my family I will be staying in Alabama and will be attending TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY to continue my education & football career,” he stated on Twitter.

Nettles saw his first action with the Hornets in the 2020 spring season recording 917 passing yards and scoring eight touchdowns in five games.

This past season, he posted 1,194 passing yards, completing just shy of 60% of his passes and scoring 10 touchdowns in eight games.

Nettles joins a Tuskegee team that is coming off its first season finishing with a record below .500 in the past 10 years going 3-8 (3-6 against Division II teams).