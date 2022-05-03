Another day, another prominent SWAC football player is headed to the transfer portal.

Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles announced recently his intention to play college football elsewhere in 2022.

“After a lot of prayers with my family, I’ve decided to enter my name in the transfer portal, Nettles posted on Twitter Monday. “With 3 years of eligibility left, I look forward to seeing what the future holds. My recruitment is 100% open.”

Nettles, who was named SWAC Freshman of the Year during the spring 2021 season, struggled in the fall. In eight games, Nettles threw for 1,192 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions averaging 149 yards per game.

Entering spring camp, Nettles was in the middle of a quarterback battle with Myles Crawley and Joe Owens Jr. Crawley threw for 459 yards in eight appearances last season. Owens Jr. started the Hornets’ final two home games of the regular season.

First-year head coach Eddie Robinson had yet to commit to a starter between the three.

“Sometimes quarterback isn’t about making a great play, it’s about knowing when to take a check-down, knowing when to take a timeout,” Robinson said. “That’s what we’re really looking for.”