Florida A&M got eighth inning RBIs from Robert Robinson and Jalen Niles to help the Rattlers complete the sweep over Alabama State.

The Hornets got on the board first on a ground out to take a 1-0 lead. The Rattlers tied it 1-1 on a wild pitch that allowed LJ Bryant to cross home plate. The Rattlers took the lead on an LJ Bryant sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 game at the bottom of the third. The Rattlers added two more on a two-run RBI single by Ethan Jenkins to make it a 4-1 game.

The Rattlers made it a 5-1 game by crossing home plate again on a wild pitch at the bottom of the fifth. The Hornets mounted a comeback at the top of the sixth, scoring four runs to tie the game 5-5. The Rattlers regained the lead at the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Robert Robinson and an RBI single by Jalen Niles to put the Rattlers up 7-5.

Courtesy: Florida A&M athletics