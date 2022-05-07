Weeks after surprisingly stepping down as Florida A&M athletic director, Kortne Gosha has joined another school.

Gosha will serve as operations and sports oversight for football and Olympic sports at Tulane University, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Prior to leaving FAMU, Gosha had served in his role with Florida A&M since December 2019 and was instrumental in many changes within the Rattlers program.

Gosha, who is in a dispute with FAMU, resigned from the university on April 20.

Though Gosha nor FAMU officials explained what led to the change, there was a suggestion that his departure was hastened by an alleged violation of university policy.

It all dates back to a multi-year broadcast rights deal Gosha orchestrated with Urban Edge Networks in February that would feature all university-related content, as reported by the Rattler Nation Blog.

The deal was apparently struck without being reviewed by university officials or consent from Gosha’s direct supervisor. The negotiations, the website reported, violate the terms of his employment agreement.

The blog also reported that Florida A&M officials were unaware that UEN and HBCU League Pass+ entered a FAMU branded NASCAR vehicle in a Pennzoil 400 held on March 6 in Las Vegas.

But Gosha, in an interview with the newspaper, dismissed any wrongdoing on his part, saying that reports were “untruths, retaliatory conduct and partial information.”