While all the attention from college sports fans on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, Talladega College has been making a run in the NAIA postseason.

The Tornadoes will look to clinch a spot in the NAIA national championship game when they face Thomas More tonight at 7 p.m. CST in the national semifinal.

All-conference senior guard Cam Potts has been a star for the Tornadoes in the tournament. He is averaging 15 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1 steal leading up to the semifinals.

In addition to Potts, Tornadoes reserve guard Kamron Brice has also contributed. After scoring just three total points in the prior three rounds, including two scoreless games, Brice exploded for 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, connecting on six three-pointers in the quarterfinal round.

This is the first time Talladega has been in the final four of the NAIA tournament since 2015.

An HBCU has not played in the championship game since 1987 when West Virginia State advanced to the final that season.