One week after the official rosters were announced for the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game, we now know the coaches that will be representing each team.

Representing the CIAA for Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines will be Lincoln head basketball coach Corey Lowery.

This was Lowery’s first full season as head coach of the Lincoln, leading the team to an 18-10 overall record and an 11-5 record against CIAA opponents.

Lowery coached a team headlined by Zahrion Blue, who was named CIAA Player of the Year as well as D2CCA and NABC All-Region team member.

Representing the SWAC for Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines will be Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie.

This was Bussie’s second season as head coach of the Braves after spending the last seven seasons as an assistant coach for Prairie View.

Coach Bussie led the Braves to a 17-17 overall and 14-4 in SWAC play, the best record of any team in the conference.

Despite losing in the conference tournament, the Braves were invited to the NIT.

Representing the MEAC for Team John McLendon will be Norfolk State head basketball coach Robert Jones.

Coach Robert Jones is the longest-tenured coach selected to the HBCU All-Star Game with this past year being his ninth with the Spartans.

He led the Spartans to the best record in the MEAC, finishing 24-7 overall and 12-2 in the MEAC.

The Spartans went on to win their second straight MEAC title and trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Representing the SIAC for Team McLendon will be Miles coach Fred Watson.

This was coach Watson’s third full season (fourth overall) as head coach of the Golden Bears. He led the team to the best overall record in the SIAC at 24-5, including a 17-1 conference record.

In each of Watson’s three full seasons with Miles, he has led the team to 20-win seasons, the longest active streak of any HBCU Division II basketball team.