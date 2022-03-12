ITTA BENA, Miss. – After three seasons, Lindsey Hunter has resigned as head men’s basketball coach at Mississippi Valley State University.

Hunter was named the 11th head men’s basketball coach at MVSU on April 20, 2019. This season, the team was 2-19 while Hunter was serving as head coach.

Under Hunter’s guidance, the Mississippi Valley State University men’s basketball program has now had two of the past three Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year winners as Gary Grant joined Caleb Hunter (2019-20) as the top first-year player in the league as voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. During his tenure as head coach, the Delta Devils compiled an overall 7-75 record on the hardwood.

Dr. Jerryl Briggs, MVSU president, is appreciative of Hunter’s efforts.

“We’re grateful for all that Coach Hunter has given to MVSU and the Delta Devils men’s basketball program. He has been truly committed to the program since the day he arrived and I am confident that he will continue finding ways to make an impact in athletics and the lives of others, and I truly wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Briggs.

The university will launch an immediate search for a successor. “We will work hard to identify the right person to lead our program, not only in competing in the SWAC but in fostering our student-athletes growth in the classroom and their daily lives,” Briggs added.

Before MVSU, Hunter served as an assistant coach on the University of Buffalo coaching staff during the 2016-17 season. He spent 17 years in the NBA as a player and another two years as a coach in the league, including as interim head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Courtesy: MVSU Athletics