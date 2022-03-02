Longtime Bowie State defensive coordinator Antone Sewell will be moving to the SWAC after he accepted a similar role with Alabama State.

Sewell, who played for the Bowie State, helped lead the team to a berth in the CIAA championship game in 2002.

A BULLDOG FOREVER!!! But Hornet Nation, it’s time to turn up! #SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/fzwocvcxY7 — Coach Antone Sewell (@CoachSewell_BSU) March 1, 2022

He got his first coaching job in 2003 with Fort Valley State as a defensive backs coach before returning to Bowie State in his first stint with the team in 2004 in the same role.

Sewell would return to Bowie State once again as the defensive coordinator in 2010 and had been with the team ever since.

This past season, Bowie State had their best season in school history finishing 12-2. The Bulldogs became the first team to win three straight CIAA championships since Hampton from 1992-1994.

They went on to win two games in the Division II playoffs, advancing to the Regional Final the furthest an HBCU team has since Winston-Salem State in 2012.

Their defense was a huge catalyst to its success, allowing just 14.7 points per game ranking 11th in the country. In conference play (including conference championship game), Bowie allowed just 10.1 points with just one team putting up double digit points.

Sewell will be returning to the SWAC after previously coaching for Prairie View A&M over five seasons as a defensive backs coach under former head coach Henry Frazier III.