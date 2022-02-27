ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announces the brackets for its 2022 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by TIAA. The 2022 SIAC Basketball Tournament will be held in the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center on February 28 – March 5 with 12 women’s teams and 13 men’s teams vying for the SIAC crown.

For the women, Savannah State clinched the East Division title finishing with a conference record of 14-1. Finishing with a mark of 12-3 in conference, Benedict received the No. 2 seed entering the tournament over Albany State (6-9) who will enter as the No. 3 seed. Clark Atlanta (5-10) were seeded No. 4 over Fort Valley State and will round out the East Division at No. 5.

Tuskegee solidified the West Division title with a record of 14-3 in conference. Lane (11-6) will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed. Despite identical conference records, Miles (10-7) is the No. 3 seed after defeating No. 4 seed LeMoyne-Owen head-to-head earlier this season. No. 5 Kentucky State, No. 6 Central State, and No. 7 Spring Hill round out the West division in this year’s tournament.

As a reminder, the conference’s tiebreaker for seeding is as follows: head-to-head competition, best winning percentage against the next highest finishing team, highest overall winning percentage against Division II institutions, and a draw.

The women’s tournament will tip-off on Monday, February 28 at 2:30 pm featuring No. 4W LeMoyne-Owen versus No. 5E Fort Valley State. Other women’s contests in the opening round include #4E Clark Atlanta facing #5W Kentucky State at 7:00 pm on Monday. Opening rounds will continue on Tuesday showcasing #3E Albany State taking on #6W Central State followed by #3W Miles facing #7W Spring Hill.

The top two seeds in each division will each have a bye in the opening round.

For the men, Morehouse topped the East Division finishing with a 15-2 conference record. With a mark of 14-3 in conference, Benedict will take the No. 2 seed ahead of Savannah State (8-9) that will enter as the No. 3 seed. Fort Valley State (6-11) will take the No. 4 seed after splitting with Benedict earlier this season, putting Albany State (6-11) at No. 5. No. 6 Clark Atlanta (5-12) will round out the East Division in this year’s tournament.

Miles takes the top seed in the West Division finishing with a conference record of 17-1. Tuskegee (11-7) comes in at No. 2 ahead of LeMoyne-Owen (9-9) who solidified the No. 3 seed. Spring Hill (7-11) will be the No. 4 seed holding the tiebreaker over Kentucky State (7-11) who enters at the No. 5 seed. No. 6 Lane (6-12) will be seeded over No. 7 Central State (3-15) to round out the West Division.

The men’s tournament will tip-off on Monday, February 28 at 10:00 am opening with #6E Clark Atlanta facing #7W Central State. Other men’s contests in the opening round include #4E Fort Valley State taking on #5W Kentucky State followed by #4W Spring Hill versus #5E Albany State. Tuesday’s opening round games will feature two men’s contests: #3W LeMoyne-Owen versus the Winner of Game 1 at 12:00 pm and #3E Savannah State vs. #6W Lane at 4:45 pm.

Championship games will tip-off on Saturday, March 5 at 5:00 pm for the women followed by the men’s contest at 8:00 pm.

All 23 games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

BRACKET

Monday, February 28 – Opening Rounds 10:00 AM Game 1 Men’s #6E (Clark Atlanta) vs. #7W (Central State) 12:15 PM Game 2 Men’s #4E (Fort Valley State) vs. #5W (Kentucky State) 2:30 PM Game 3 Women’s #4W (LeMoyne-Owen) vs. #5E (Fort Valley State) 4:45 PM Game 4 Men’s #4W (Spring Hill) vs. #5E (Albany State) 7:00 PM Game 5 Women’s #4E (Clark Atlanta) vs. #5W (Kentucky State) Tuesday, March 1 – Opening Rounds 12:00 PM Game 6 Men’s #3W (LeMoyne-Owen) vs. Winner of Game 1 2:15 PM Game 7 Women’s #3E (Albany State) vs. #6W (Central State) 4:45 PM Game 8 Men’s #3E (Savannah State) vs. #6W (Lane) 7:00 PM Game 9 Women’s #3W (Miles) vs. #7W (Spring Hill) Wednesday, March 2 – Quarterfinal Rounds 12:00 PM Game 10 Women’s #1E (Savannah State) vs. Winner of Game 3 2:15 PM Game 11 Men’s #1W (Miles) vs. Winner of Game 2 4:45 PM Game 12 Women’s #1W (Tuskegee) vs. Winner of Game 5 7:00 PM Game 13 Men’s #1E (Morehouse) vs. Winner of Game 4 Thursday, March 3 – Quarterfinal Rounds 12:00 PM Game 14 Women’s #2W (Lane) vs. Winner of Game 7 2:15 PM Game 15 Women’s #2E (Benedict) vs. Winner of Game 9 4:45 PM Game 16 Men’s #2E (Benedict) vs. Winner of Game 6 7:00 PM Game 17 Men’s #2W (Tuskegee) vs. Winner of Game 8 Friday, March 4 – Semifinal Rounds 12:00 PM Game 18 Women’s Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 14 2:15 PM Game 19 Women’s Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 15 4:45 PM Game 20 Men’s Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 16 7:00 PM Game 21 Men’s Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 17 Saturday, March 5 – Championship Round 5:00 PM Game 22 Women’s Winner of Game 18 vs. Winner of Game 19 8:00 PM Game 23 Men’s Winner of Game 20 vs. Winner of Game 21

Courtesy: SIAC