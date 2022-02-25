BALTIMORE, Md. – It was a heartbreaking end to a season as a free-throw jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining provided the margin as the Lincoln University men’s basketball team fell to Livingstone Thursday, 91-89, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament.

Freshman guard DeShone Hicks hit a jumper just before the buzzer to give Livingstone the win.

Junior Bernard Lightsey, who hadn’t played since January 10, drilled a game-tying three-pointer with 8.6 seconds remaining. It was his fifth three-pointer of the game, the second-most by a Lincoln player in the CIAA Tournament. The three-pointer concluded an 11-5 run over the final 57 seconds. Lincoln trailed by 10 with less than three minutes.

It was big shot after big shot for the Lions in the pivotal three minutes. Freshman Bakir Cleveland banked in a three-pointer, junior Zahrion Blue drilled a three-pointer and the Lincoln pressure came up with a couple of turnovers that gave the Lions much-needed life.

However, the adage that defense wins championships peaked its ugly head as Lincoln – a team that wants to lean on their defense – enabled Livingstone to shoot 63.6 percent from the floor in the second half. The Blue Bears shot 56.6 percent for the game.

The first half was a game of runs as neither team was capable of building a lead of more than four points until a Lightsey three-pointer late in the first half capped an 11-2 spurt that gave Lincoln a six-point halftime lead.

A switch to a 1-3-1 zone early in the second half slowed down a Lincoln offense that was brutalizing a Blue Bear man defense. The switch coincided with a 14-0 run that opened up an eight-point lead. Lincoln’s deficit eventually grew to 10 with 2:57 remaining.

Freshman Reggie Hudson scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half. He also led the team with nine rebounds and five assists. Junior Zahrion Blue finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal.

Lightsey finished with 15 points, while redshirt junior Isaiah Miles added 11 points.

Courtesy: Lincoln (PA) Athletics