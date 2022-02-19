The Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears took center stage on Saturday as participants in the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic.

Howard escaped with a 68-66 comeback win over its MEAC rival in what became a thrilling addition to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kyle Foster, who entered the contest as the NCAA leader in 3-point percentage (50.0%), scored a team-high 18 points and helped Howard erase a 12-point deficit in the second half.

De’Torrion Ware recorded 19 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State. Seventh Woods, a former viral teenage star and North Carolina product, logged four points, two rebounds and two steals.

“I am incredibly grateful to Turner Sports and ESPN, as well as to AT&T and the NBA, for their efforts to make this game happen and for their support of the Howard and Morgan State athletic programs,” said Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis. “The historic partnership that has given rise to the NBA HBCU Classic is helping to elevate HBCUs at a critical time for our country. HBCUs and the NBA have a shared legacy of using their platforms to serve their communities and amplify the voices of marginalized people. We appreciate the opportunity to shine a spotlight on HBCUs this year and for our students to share a stage with some of the world’s most talented athletes during NBA All-Star weekend.”

“The NBA HBCU Classic during the celebration of Black History Month highlights the important mission of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the critical role they play in our country,” said Morgan State Interim Athletic Director Erlease Wagner. “We commend the NBA for their continued commitment and programming to promote HBCUs and showcase the talented young men and women on our campus. Morgan State University and Morgan Athletics thank the NBA, AT&T, ESPN, Turner Sports and other participating partners for providing this one of a kind opportunity for our outstanding Morgan student-athletes.”

