BATON ROUGE, LA – Former Milwaukee Brewer and Southern Jaguar Baseball second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.

Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was selected an All-Star in 2011. He later played for the Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks(2016) and Tampa Bay Rays (2017). Weeks finished with a .246 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, 161 homers, 474 RBIs and 132 steals.

A prolific collegiate hitter, the former Southern University All-American set two NCAA records that are still on the books heading into the 2022 season – Division I career batting average (.465) and career slugging percentage (.927).

Also read: Southern University releases 2022 football schedule

The Florida native played for ABCA and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame coach Roger Cador from 2001-03 before embarking on a 14-year major league career after being drafted second overall in 2003 by the Milwaukee Brewers. That year, Weeks was the Baseball America Player of the Year and he won the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s top player after leading Division I for the second year in a row with a .479 average while driving in 66 runs.

He was also the SWAC Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Hitter. As a sophomore in 2002, he led D-I while hitting at a .495 clip with 96 RBIs after batting .422 with 70 RBIs as a freshman in 2001. He led the nation in slugging percentage in 2002 (.995) and ’03 (.933).

For his career, Weeks, who played center field as a freshman and second base the next two seasons, appeared in 160 games and was 254 for 546 at the plate (.465) with 232 RBIs in leading the Jaguars to NCAA tournament appearances in each of his three seasons.

With Milwaukee (2003, 2005-14), Seattle (2015), Arizona (2016) and Tampa Bay (2017), Weeks had a .246 career batting average with 161 home runs, 474 RBIs and 132 steals.

His top-hitting seasons came when he hit .279 in 2006 and .274 in 2014, but he hit .269 with 29 homers and 83 RBIs in 2010 and in 2011 was the starting second baseman for the National League in the All-Star game.

Weeks finished that season hitting .269 with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Courtesy: Southern University Athletics