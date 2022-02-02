On January 23, former JUCO defensive end Ja’Sion Greathouse announced he was committing to play for the Southern Jaguars before flipping to Grambling State one week later.

This was, at the time, the third time in the past month that a player had flipped from Southern to Grambling State.

Now it seems that Greathouse has had a change of heart posting to Twitter that he has signed on with Southern after all.

Greathouse will come into Southern following a season in which he was named NJCAA Division III Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American with Itasca Community College after recording 55 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and five pass breakups.

The JUCO All-American will be playing alongside fellow defensive end and 2020 Buck Buchanan Award winner Jordan Lewis who will be entering his final season, which will also be head coach Eric Dooley’s first with the team.

Southern is coming off a disappointing 2021 in which the Jaguars finished 4-7 overall; their first losing campaign since 2012.

The Jags will look to avoid back-to-back losing years for the first time since they had three straight consecutive losing seasons from 2010-2012.