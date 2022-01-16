Miles used a dominant second quarter to take control of its contest against Central State, earning a 76-62 win Saturday afternoon at Knox-Windham Gymnasium. The win was the third straight for the Lady Bears (11-2, 5-2 SIAC West), who held the Lady Marauders to 32 percent shooting from the field and scored 30 points off of 31 CSU turnovers.

Miles took the lead for good on a steal and layup by Imani Williams (eight points, nine rebounds, five assists, six steals) with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Lady Bears led 22-17 after the first 10 minutes but they really took off in the ensuing period. Nursing a five-point lead with seven minutes left before halftime, Miles would score 10 straight points from five different players to put the game out of reach. CSU missed four shots and turned the ball over four more times during the run. After Markisha Body (12 points) scored the final three points of the half, it gave Miles a 13-2 run to end the period and a 39-23 lead at the break.

The Lady Bears continued to pour it on in the third quarter. They held the Lady Marauders to just two baskets – matching their output from the second quarter – as Miles continued to increase its advantage. Two free throws from Olivia Mosley (11 points) with 48 seconds left in the period gave Miles a 26-point lead, the largest of the game. A 3-pointer by Tomesia Staten (six points) in the fourth quarter had Miles with a 76-55 lead before taking its foot off the proverbial gas with four minutes to go.

Dashanti Miller had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kailyn Nash added 14 points and Laurene Tere had 12 points and eight rebounds for Central State. Deresia Randle had nine points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Tahlor Sutton added eight points, and Camryn London had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for Miles, which hosts Kentucky State on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Miles Athletics