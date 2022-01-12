(New Orleans, LA) — The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced Wednesday the head coaches for the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will each be represented by its coaching staff. Both teams will have two co-head coaches.

Players from the CIAA and the MEAC will make up TEAM GAITHER. The team is named after legendary Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither. The coaches for Team Gaither are Damon Wilson (Bowie State University) and Oliver “Buddy” Pough (South Carolina State University).

Players from the SIAC and the SWAC will make up TEAM ROBINSON. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson. The coaches for Team Robinson are Gabe Giardina (Albany State University) and Willie Simmons (Florida A&M University).

“The goal of this game is to showcase the immense talent in Black College Football today. These coaches are proven winners,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and Trustee Doug Williams. “The board of trustees felt these coaches could bring out the best in each of these players and also be terrific representatives of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.”

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Partners of the game include adidas, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Coors Light, National Football League, New Orleans Saints, State Farm, the State of Louisiana, National Football League, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Riddell, The United States Coast Guard, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner and Jameis Winston.

Courtesy: BCFHOF