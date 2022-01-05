Channing Crowder issued Deion Sanders a long-awaited apology.

Months after adamantly telling the Jackson State head coach that a five-star athlete wouldn’t choose an HBCU over a Power-5 school, Crowder — a former NFL All-Pro — made a public pivot.

“I’ll tell you now, I’m not against HBCU’s, I’m not a hater or whatever,” Crowder told Sanders on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast in May. “But Prime I went to Florida. What Florida can give a kid with the dorms, with the training tables, with the exposure, with the 100,000 people in the game…y’all cannot compete with the teams that’s got so much resources, those Power-5 Prime, you cannot compete with those power-Five schools.”

Crowder in December had to eat his words after Jackson State signed Travis Hunter — a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 recruit.

“I want to apologize because I said that, I did, and it was very strong,” Crowder said on the “The Pivot Podcast”. “I said there’s not going to be a top recruit that chooses and HBCU over a Power-5 school and I want to apologize to Deion because he did pull him. As Deion he did pull Travis Hunter to an HBCU.”