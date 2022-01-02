The East-West Shrine Bowl, which supports Shriners Children’s, announces a partnership with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference to provide opportunities for HBCU players and coaches at the event.

The Shrine Bowl will feature the top seniors from the MEAC and SWAC, adding to the many great Pro Football Hall of Fame players from HBCU programs in the Shrine Bowl’s history at the event. In addition, the Shrine Bowl will establish a coaching fellowship with both conferences, ensuring a guaranteed coaching spot for coaches from both leagues to attend and coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl alongside NFL coaches.

The Shrine Bowl will highlight the top senior players from the MEAC and SWAC all season long in weekly digital and social media postings, as well as other MEAC and SWAC-affiliated partnership details to be announced prior to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

“It’s an honor to partner with the MEAC and SWAC to feature these programs and their players and coaches all college football season long, and have some of the top HBCU programs be a part of the Shrine Bowl,” said Eric Galko, director of player personnel and football operations of the East-West Shrine Bowl. “We hope that having players and coaches, as well as other support staff, integrally a part of our event all week long can highlight the immense talent at every level of these historic institutions.”

The MEAC and SWAC are the two longest-standing Division I HBCU conferences in college athletics, and have a rich history of producing NFL players and coaches. Featuring 18 of the best HBCU programs in the country, the Shrine Bowl will highlight the history and growth of the schools, players and coaches of each program during the college season and at the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

“This partnership with the East-West Shrine Bowl presents a tremendous opportunity to the MEAC to further highlight its outstanding institutions, as well as our student-athletes and coaches,” said MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas “The MEAC has an illustrious history of turning out legendary NFL talent, from Hall of Famers such as Harry Carson, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Donnie Shell, to today’s talent like Tariq Cohen and Darius Leonard. In partnering with the Shrine Bowl, the MEAC can give the next great athlete or coach another chance to show what they can do.”

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with the East-West Shrine Bowl,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“Our student-athletes, coaches, and football programs will benefit significantly through this partnership. The East-West Shrine Bowl has shown a steadfast commitment towards highlighting the players and coaches in our league through its fellowship opportunities. This partnership further exemplifies their efforts towards showcasing the best talent at all levels of college football while simultaneously providing our coaches opportunities for professional growth.”

The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide excellent care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. The 97th annual East-West Shrine Bowl will be played during primetime on Thursday, February 3, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The nationally-televised game will be part of NFL Pro Bowl week festivities.

