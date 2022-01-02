Jackson State continues to take advantage of the NCAA transfer portal to fortify an already strong roster filled with elite talent.

The Tigers started 2022 with a commitment from former South Carolina four-star tight end Keveon Mullins.

Mullins redshirted in 2019 but played in five games in 2020, making three catches for 110 yards. He didn’t appear in any games in 2021 before entering the transfer portal last month.

JSU coach Deion Sanders, whose son Shilo Sanders was a South Carolina transfer get, said recently that he would attack the transfer market aggressively in addition to targeting players from the high school ranks.

“I have a 40-40-20 formula. Forty percent grad transfers, 40% in the portal and 20% high school said Sanders. And what we recruited, is phenomenal. We recruited up at every position we needed hope in. I look for a better team, on estate’s smarter, faster and a lot more physical.”