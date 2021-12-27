The coronavirus pandemic has continued to impact sports at all levels of competition and HBCU basketball has not been an exception.

On Monday, North Carolina Central announced that it’s scheduled men’s basketball game at Oregon State on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Eagles program.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: NCCU women’s basketball game at Oregon State on Tuesday (Dec. 28) has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. For updated schedule information, visit https://t.co/6wAQRtmLmU. — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) December 27, 2021

It is one of more than a dozen HBCU basketball games that have either been postponed or canceled outright since Dec. 16.

in recent weeks, Hampton, Texas Southern and Alabama State among others have paused basketball activities at some point due to COVID-19 issues.

Last season, more than 100 HBCU men’s and women’s regular season basketball games were affected by virus outbreaks.