ESPN Events has reached a new six-year agreement for the Cricket Celebration Bowl to continue at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now in its sixth year, the annual college football bowl game featuring champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference will continue to be contested at the home of the Atlanta Falcons thru 2026.

The 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl will be played this Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon ET as the SWAC champion Jackson State University Tigers face the MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Also read: Celebration Bowl is officially sold out

“We are delighted to extend our agreement with AMB Sports and Entertainment. Opening the college football bowl season in Atlanta at one of the world’s premier sports and events venues, Mercedes- Benz Stadium, is something our teams and fans really enjoy,” said John Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

“We are thrilled to be the home of the Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl,” said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer for AMB Sports and Entertainment. “John Grant and his team at ESPN Events does an outstanding job promoting HBCU football and we are excited to host this game through at least 2026.”