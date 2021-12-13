After a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Celebration Bowl — at least before the 2021 game has been played — is already hitting a major benchmark.

Saturday’s Jackson State-South Carolina State matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been determined an official sellout.

Also read: Terry Bowden was the only coach to beat Jackson State in the fall. He explains how South Carolina State can stand a chance

“We are proud to announce that the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta has officially sold out,” said executive director John Grant in a statement.

Both schools reported that they had sold their allotted tickets.

Grant indicated that “high demand for tickets” will result in officials releasing 1,000 $40 standing room only tickets on noon Wednesday.

“Once those tickets are sold, no other tickets will be available,” said Grant.