After a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Celebration Bowl — at least before the 2021 game has been played — is already hitting a major benchmark.
Saturday’s Jackson State-South Carolina State matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been determined an official sellout.
“We are proud to announce that the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta has officially sold out,” said executive director John Grant in a statement.
Both schools reported that they had sold their allotted tickets.
Grant indicated that “high demand for tickets” will result in officials releasing 1,000 $40 standing room only tickets on noon Wednesday.
“Once those tickets are sold, no other tickets will be available,” said Grant.