Few schools with the exception of Jackson State cleaned up during the early signing period more than Alabama A&M.

Connell Maynor and the Bulldogs worked the transfer portal to acquire nine ex-FBS players, including several four-star athletes.

The bulk of the acquisitions — eight in total — were on the defensive side of the football led by former four-star Florida State defensive back Carlos Becker III. He was joined by one-time Big 10 cornerback Marquez Beason, another four-star recruit and three-star Marshall defensive back Charles Bell IV.

Alabama A&M was intent on improving a defense that surrendered 35.1 points per game this past season, which ranked No. 9 overall in the SWAC.

While the Bulldogs focused on improving its secondary and defensive line, the program also received a commitment at quarterback from former Miami (Fla.) signal-caller Jarren Williams as a possible replacement for Aqeel Glass, the school’s all-time leading passer.

Williams, who played at South Florida in 2021 set Miami and ACC records with six passing touchdowns against Louisville and was Miami’s top passer in 2019 with 2,187 yards and 19 TDs before transferring.