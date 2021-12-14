JR Smith made headlines earlier in 2021 when he announced that he would be enrolling at North Carolina A&T to play golf.

Smith, who was an accomplished 3-point specialist and two-time NBA champion over 15 pro seasons in the league, earned a four-point play, so to speak in the classroom.

Smith announced on social media that earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester at North Carolina A&T.

— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 14, 2021

“I can’t even describe the feeling, I a’int even gonna lie to you… A lot of hard work when into the s—, bruh, Smith said in a Twitter video. “Especially when you don’t think you can do it, you always hear about your disabilities… I a’int gonna lie, I’m happy about that one.”