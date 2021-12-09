Steve McNair and his contributions to Alcorn State and HBCU football will never be forgotten.

His shocking death in the prime of a great NFL career was a devastating blow to all who observed the breathtaking progression from Lorman to perennial Pro Bowler to league MVP.

The legacy of the Alcorn State legend will continue to live on, however.

On Tuesday, McNair was posthumously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during the National Football Foundation dinner in Las Vegas.

Mechelle McNair, Steve McNair’s widow, was on hand at the ceremony to represent her late husband and explained what the honor meant.

“This would have meant everything to him,” she said. “I feel as being in any profession, you have milestones you want hit or make. And for Steve, this would be one of those milestones.”

2020 @cfbhall Class member Cade McNown from @UCLAFootball addressed media ahead of tonight’s official induction! Watch both the 2020 & 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes be honored during the 63rd #NFFDinner tonight at 7 pm PT live on ESPN3 pic.twitter.com/vUvCU2fFOa — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) December 7, 2021

McNair completed his collegiate career with 14,496 passing yards and 119 touchdowns. He also amassed 2,327 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns on the ground in McNair, who finished third for the Heisman Trophy in 1994, is the only player in Alcorn State and SWAC history to be named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and to the first team All-SWAC list every season in his career.

“He made Alcorn games the best,” Mechelle McNair said.