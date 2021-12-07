A week after his freshman season was declared over due to injury, Hercy Miller has entered the transfer portal.

As first reported by Stadium college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Miller will no longer play basketball at Tennessee State.

Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P., averaged two points per game, scoring a career-high seven points in a game versus Fisk University on Nov. 16.

On Dec. 1, Tennessee State announced that the point guard would miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury.

In July, Miller announced that he signed a reported $2 million endorsement deal the day after the NCAA made it official that athletes can legally profit from their name and likeness.

A three-star recruit chose TSU over the likes of Arizona, UCLA, USC, LSU, Missouri, Western Kentucky and Howard.