When Eddie George officially took over the reins at Tennessee State the first objective was, in his words, to perform a complete evaluation of the football program and identify its needs.

That work included examining what areas Tennessee State needed enhancement to eventually develop into a contender nationally in the Ohio Valley Conference and among the best in the FCS.

A piece of that involves upgrading the team’s training facilities.

On Monday, George on social media revealed the near completion of what will be TSU’s new weight room.

Check out the photos below.