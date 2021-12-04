TAMPA, Fla.,— Freshman guard T.J. Madlock nailed an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner with 0.6 seconds remaining to lift South Carolina State to a 65-64 victory over South Florida Friday.

Madlock the Player of the Game finished with a team-high 15 points, 5 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes of play. Omer Croskey added 14 points and five rebounds, while Jemel Davis added 12 points and a team-high 7 rebounds in the win.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 42% from 3-point range connecting on 13-of-31 from behind the arc, while South Florida managed 4-of-18 on the night.

South Carolina State dominated in several categories including second chance points (15-11), bench points (25-9), points in the paint (12-11) and team assist (15-9).

The game was pretty much even from the tip, with the Bulldogs leading 36-34 during intermission.

During the second half, the Bulldogs took a six-point lead, 44-38, off a 3-pointer by Croskey at the 15:55 mark. A pair of free throws by USF’s Javon Greene tied the game 51-51 with 9:12 remaining.

South Florida responded on a pull-up jumper by Calen Murphy with 1:17, which gave the contest its 12th tie of the evening. Bogg’s put-back layup with 0:11 seconds remaining pushed the Bulls ahead 64-62.

Madlock’s tough corner 3-point basket with 0.6 seconds push South Carolina State to a 65-64 advantage and a victory over host South Florida.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-7 overall, while USF drops to 3-4 on the season.

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics