Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman was not enthused with his team’s start to the second half against Iowa State and let his team, and everyone inside Hilton Coliseum know about it.

The Cyclones led 38–22 at halftime, began the final 40 minutes, scoring six-straight points to push the lead to 44–24. Bozeman, not happy with the team’s performance, called a quick timeout.

Instead of devising stragetic plans or relaying coaching points on the bench, Bozeman instructed the Golden Lions to run sprints on the court as punishment.

Funniest thing ever 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LBbIf4cmCR — Curry Hoff (@CurryHoff13) December 2, 2021



Arkansas-Pine Bluff went on to lose the game, 83-64 to Iowa State in a nonconference December game that the Golden Lions players will surely never forget.