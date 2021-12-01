Johnson C. Smith announced that longtime football coach Kermit Blount will not be retained.

“We appreciate Coach Blount’s contributions to Johnson C. Smith University’s football program since he became head coach in 2015,” said director of athletics Stephen Joyner Sr. “We believe this is a good time to bring in new leadership and a coaching staff with a fresh approach to building our football program.”

Over six seasons, Johnson C. Smith went 16-42 overall and 14-26 in the CIAA.

Joyner said that the school will work quickly to rebuild the program back to prominence.

“We will draw on our place in history as our motivation and our inspiration to build a winning football program that becomes the pride of our university and helps solidify Charlotte’s reputation as a city of high-quality college athletics,” said Joyner.

A national search for the new head coach will begin immediately, the school said.

Courtesy: Johnson C. Smith Athletics