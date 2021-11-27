PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Mississippi Valley State rode workhorse running back Caleb Johnson through the wind and rain to upend Prairie View 24-19 Saturday.

Out of 63 plays ran by the Delta Devil offense, 40 of those — 63% — went to the ballcarrier wearing No.3, going off for 193 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 yards per tote.

Deione Reed was everywhere for the Devil defense, racking up a career-high 12 tackles plus a half-tackle for loss.

Jerry Garner and Jalen Bell wreaked havoc up front as they each garnered 2.5 tackles for loss plus a sack with the former picking up a season-high eight tackles and a quarterback hurry while the latter forced a fumble as well as four tackles.

Jalani Eason only had eight completions but was the perfect game manager in less-than-ideal conditions, converting on 66.7% of his throws and a beautiful 60-yard dime to Jacory Rankin for the game’s first score.

Rankin hauled in two balls for 79 yards including the aforementioned scoring strike in the opening quarter.

Jarius Clayton only had one reception, but he made it count, beating his man for a 49-yard rifle.

Ronnie Thomas and Kaiyus Lewis each generated a half-sack, Volme Swanier registered seven tackles and William Morgan produced a hurry plus a pair of tackles.

The DB duo of Keonte’ Daniels and Kenneth Martin both came up clutch in big moments with interceptions of Jawon Pass as Daniels’ came in Valley territory in the first while Martin’s sealed the victory with under 30 seconds to go in the ballgame.

Donald Johnson III had one of his better outings of the campaign, returning four kicks for 61 yards including a season-long 31-yard return to set the offense up with great field position.

Orlando Fernandez shook off two early misses into a swirling wind with a monumental 41-yard field goal to put the Green and White up 11 with six-and-a-half minutes left in the contest. He also made all three PATs and punted three times for 103 yards.

Courtesy: Mississippi Valley State Athletics