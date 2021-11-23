Days after its regular season was cut short following an ugly bench-clearing brawl versus Virginia University of Lynchburg, Howard head coach Larry Scott called the incident “unfortunate” during his first public remarks about what transpired on Saturday.

“It’s a shame that you have the unfortunate situation of the incident that occurred to overshadow the kind of day that we were having and the kind of day you would hope to have for seniors to end the season,” Scott said Monday.

At some point prior to halftime, a fight between the teams occurred following a play that led to game officials delaying and then ending the game due to the seriousness of the situation.

The contest was called with the Bison up 56-6.

Following the game, Howard athletic director Kery Davis issued a statement regarding the incident calling the display a “disturbing scene.”

While official punishments have yet to be announced, Howard officials indicated they will review footage and determine the appropriate disciplinary actions against players who violated the school’s student code of conduct policy.

Scott said the experience can be used as a teachable moment for everyone involved.

“But you know, so many things happen and there are so many teachable moments and all those types of things,” he said. “So it’s another area for us to understand the entirety of the situation and grow from something very unfortunate.”

Howard ended its 2021 season 2-8.