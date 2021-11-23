MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State trailed by one at the break but used a big run at the beginning of the second half to pull away from Tuskegee for a 91-65 victory at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday night.

Alabama State (2-5) shot 42.9 (12-of-28) percent from the second half but found themselves trailing to the Golden Tigers after a pair of free throws with just 23 seconds left before half. Alabama State was unable to convert a pair of free throws with under a second to play and went into the locker room down 37-36.

The second half was a different story as the Hornets came out on a 19-2 run that started with a pair of three-pointers from freshman Juan Reyna to go up 42-37 with 19 minutes to play in the game. After a Tuskegee basket cut the lead to 44-39, the Hornets scored 11 consecutive points to push the lead to 55-39 with 15:54 to play. The lead continued to grow throughout the second half growing to as many as 30 with just 1:35 to play in the game.

Christian McCray led Alabama State with 15 points, pacing three players in double figures. He finished the night shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, while Kevion Stewart and Reyna each finished with 10. Meanwhile, DJ Jackson finished with five points, nine rebounds, and five assists on the night for the Hornets who finished shooting 53.4 (31-of-58) percent from the floor.

They also finished the night shooting 42.2 (7-of-17) percent from beyond the arc and 57.9 (22-of-38) percent from the free-throw line. They also outrebounded the Golden Tigers 40-30, while turning the ball over just 14 times.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics