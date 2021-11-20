JACKSON, Miss. – Freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 297 yards and tossed three touchdown passes and Jackson State smothered rival Alcorn State 24-10 and will host the SWAC Championship versus Prairie View A&M.

After a scoreless first quarter, ASU (6-5, 5-3 SWAC) scored first with a 32-yard field goal at the 3:12 mark in the second quarter. JSU (10-1, 8-0 SWAC) countered with a 10-play, 77-play drive that saw Sanders find Keith Corbin III from three yards out and the Tigers went into halftime with a 7-3 lead.

Also read: Shedeur Sanders warned months ago Jackson State was coming. It might be too late for the rest of SWAC

Bailey Raborn converted a 41-yard field goal at 8:19 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 10-3. The ensuing drive the Braves scored a touchdown to knot it at 10-10.

JSU responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Shane Hooks and the Tigers went into the fourth quarter with a 17-10 lead.

The game was put out of reach at 3:23 in the fourth quarter when Sanders and Corbin III connected for a second time, this time a two-yard fade route, and JSU led cemented the game.

Corbin III finished with a game-high nine receptions for 110 yards, while Hooks added four receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Peytton Pickett was dynamic out of the backfield and recorded four grabs for 24 yards.

The Tiger defense was stout once again. Aubrey Miller Jr. finished with a game-high seven tackles, while Antwan Owens added five and a half tackles. James Houston helped with five tackles and recorded a pair of sacks.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics