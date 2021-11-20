Howard was ahead by 50 points over Virginia Lynchburg just before halftime and then all heck broke loose.

At some point prior to intermission, a reported brawl between the teams occurred following a kickoff that led to game officials delaying and then ending the game due to the seriousness of the situation.

The contest was called with the Bison up 56-6.

Following the display, Howard athletic director Kery Davis issued a statement regarding the incident.

“At today’s football game between Howard University and Virginia University of Lynchburg, an unfortunate brawl took place on the field between student-athletes from both teams, necessitating the officials to end the game before halftime,” he said. “The Howard administration and staff will review footage of the game and levy appropriate disciplinary action upon those whom we determine have violated the University Student Code of Conduct.

“Regardless of who initiated or escalated the altercation, the actions of the student-athletes in today’s game do not reflect the values, principles and standards of Howard University. Our athletic program insists that our student-athletes exhibit the highest levels of sportsmanship both on and off the field at all times. The disturbing scene witnessed on our home football field will be used as a teaching moment to ensure that our student-athletes conduct themselves in the manner befitting our institution’s legacy.”