The SWAC has made its decision regarding a brief postgame altercation involving Jackson State and Southern football players.

In a statement received by HBCU Sports, the conference indicated that the “matter is now considered resolved” and will not comment further on the incident or its ruling, though the league office did not disclose what specific actions it did or did not take.

The SWAC also explained that it contacted both schools “as it relates to disciplinary actions and sanctions” following its investigation into the scuffle that took place after the Tigers 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

A Southern athletic department official contacted by an HBCU Sports reporter on Wednesday said the SWAC hadn’t informed the football program of its decision.

A Jackson State spokesman did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The incident all started when Southern players took exception to Jackson State players waving large school flags on the field after the final snap of regulation.

Players from both teams had to be separated by coaches, other players and security personnel.

JSU coach Deion Sanders apologized for his team’s involvement, saying “that will never happen again” and that he would “take that responsibility.”

Southern head coach Jason Rollins mostly downplayed the incident calling what took place “a bunch of woofing.”

Jackson State, winners of the SWAC East, will wrap up the regular season against in-state rival Alcorn State on Saturday.

Southern has the weekend off ahead of a matchup with Grambling State in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 27.