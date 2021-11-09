Despite currently being away from coaching as he recovers from toe surgery, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly ‘in the mix’ for the vacant TCU job, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Sanders, the newspaper reported on Tuesday, “has put himself squarely in the mix to become TCU’s next coach.”

The report indicates that the second-year coach interviewed with TCU on Monday. A source told the Star-Telegram that Sanders, who previously interviewed at Florida State and Arkansas, was impressive and is expected to be included in the second round of interviews with several candidates.

“I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point, but he is in the mix,” a source told the newspaper. “He was impressive.”

Among the candidates the Horned Frogs are currently working to arrange interviews with include Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Sanders, 247Sports reported.

Sanders has obviously ties to the state being a former Dallas Cowboys player and coaching high school football at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill High School in Texas.

He is under contract with JSU through Dec. 1, 2024, making $300,000 annually. If he terminates the contract he will owe Jackson State 50% of the remaining value.