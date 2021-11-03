The success of the Jackson State football program and the coach who is responsible for making it all happen in less than a year has certainly attracted attention.

So much so that once again — Deion Sanders — is once again rumored to be in the crosshairs of a Power 5 school.

On Wednesday, reports by 247 Sports and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicated that the second-year Jackson State coach was one of several coaches possibly being considered for the vacant TCU job that is now open after the school parted ways with longtime coach Gary Patterson.

Among the candidates the Horned Frogs are currently working to arrange interviews with include Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Sanders, the website reported.

Sanders has obviously ties to the state being a former Dallas Cowboys player and coaching high school football at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill High School in Texas.

Sanders’ name has been connected to Florida State — a school where he starred as a college player — amid a disappoint start by the Seminoles under second-year coach Mike Norvell.

Fox Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush in September suggested that USC look to Sanders to return USC to its greatness.”

But Sanders, when asked about possible interest in his services, said he was committed to Jackson State.

“I’m thankful that Reggie mentioned me,” said Sanders at the time I’m thankful that he thought as much of our friendship that I could be a candidate or whatever. I’m appreciative of that. But I’m locked in.”