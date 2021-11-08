All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 1.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

7:55 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State

17:04 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

27:32 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

38:06 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

46:02 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

54:49 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:01:23 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:15:12 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:23:27 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:32:24 – Gary Harrell – Jackson State

1:49:06 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

SWAC scores from Week 10

Saturday, November 6

Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn State 31

Jackson State 41, Texas Southern 21

Alabama A&M 42, Mississippi Valley State 14

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 33, Grambling State 26

Prairie View A&M 24, Alabama State 20

Florida A&M 29, Southern 17