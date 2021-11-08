All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 1.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
7:55 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State
17:04 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
27:32 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
38:06 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
46:02 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
54:49 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:01:23 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:15:12 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:23:27 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:32:24 – Gary Harrell – Jackson State
1:49:06 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
SWAC scores from Week 10
Saturday, November 6
Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn State 31
Jackson State 41, Texas Southern 21
Alabama A&M 42, Mississippi Valley State 14
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 33, Grambling State 26
Prairie View A&M 24, Alabama State 20
Florida A&M 29, Southern 17