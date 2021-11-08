With postseason opportunities on the line, several teams were able to stay in conference or division races by pulling off huge wins while some contenders suffered shocking defeats.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|8-1
|2
|Prairie View
|2
|7-1
|3
|Florida A&M
|3
|7-2
|4
|Bowie State
|4
|9-1
|5
|Fayetteville State
|6
|8-1
|6
|Albany State
|9
|9-1
|7
|Alabama A&M
|10
|5-3
|8
|Norfolk State
|5
|6-3
|9
|Miles
|14
|5-3
|10
|Savannah State
|16
|4-3
|11
|South Carolina State
|17
|5-4
|12
|Tennessee State
|9
|5-4
|13
|Kentucky State
|18
|6-3
|14
|Virginia Union
|19
|5-4
|15
|Chowan
|21
|7-3
|16
|Southern
|12
|4-5
|17
|Alcorn State
|7
|5-4
|18
|Shaw
|13
|6-4
|19
|Lane
|15
|6-4
|20
|Langston
|11
|7-2
|21
|Fort Valley State
|23
|5-5
|22
|Bluefield State
|22
|4-3
|23
|North Carolina A&T
|25
|4-5
|24
|North Carolina Central
|NR
|4-5
|25
|Alabama State
|20
|3-5