Miles College Football
Photo: Miles College Athletics

With postseason opportunities on the line, several teams were able to stay in conference or division races by pulling off huge wins while some contenders suffered shocking defeats.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Jackson State 1 8-1
2 Prairie View 2 7-1
3 Florida A&M 3 7-2
4 Bowie State 4 9-1
5 Fayetteville State 6 8-1
6 Albany State 9 9-1
7 Alabama A&M 10 5-3
8 Norfolk State 5 6-3
9 Miles 14 5-3
10 Savannah State 16 4-3
11 South Carolina State 17 5-4
12 Tennessee State 9 5-4
13 Kentucky State 18 6-3
14 Virginia Union 19 5-4
15 Chowan 21 7-3
16 Southern 12 4-5
17 Alcorn State 7 5-4
18 Shaw 13 6-4
19 Lane 15 6-4
20 Langston 11 7-2
21 Fort Valley State 23 5-5
22 Bluefield State 22 4-3
23 North Carolina A&T 25 4-5
24 North Carolina Central NR 4-5
25 Alabama State 20 3-5


