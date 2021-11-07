BATON ROUGE, La. — FAMU fell behind early but didn’t remain down for long after a second-quarter 13-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Young from Raseasn McKay to take a 20-17 lead in the half. The Rattlers held the Jaguars to zero points in the second half to win 29-17 in Baton Rouge.

“It was a good win, and it’s always tough to win on the road,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “Mumford Stadium is one of the toughest stadiums to play in the SWAC.

“First half we went toe-to-toe, and at halftime, the defensive staff did a great job of making adjustments to shut them out in the second half. Offensively, we were able to do enough.

“It was a great team win, and we did what we needed to do to win to improve our record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference.”

Also read: Bethune-Cookman overcomes double-digit deficit to put blow in Alcorn State’s SWAC West title hopes

The defense continued to show why its one of the best in the nation after shutting out the Jaguars in the second half and holding the team to under 300 yards for the seventh time this season.

The Jaguars’ 12th ranked rushing offense had no success against the Dark Cloud Defense as the Rattlers held the Jaguars to 90 rushing yards on 36 carries (2.5 yards per carry).

Aside from shutting the Jaguars out in the second half, the Rattlers also held them to 61 total yards in the 2nd half (43 in third, 18 in fourth), which was the sixth time the Dark Cloud Defense held their opponent to less than 100 yards in a half.

The nation’s leading sacker added another sack to his belt to bring his total to 13. Markquese Bell led the Rattlers with 11 tackles, while Derrick Mayweather led the team with two tackles for loss. Also, the Bohler brothers both broke up a pass.

The Rattlers received the kick and scored on their opening drive for the fourth time this season as Rasean McKay connected with Jah’Marae Sheread for a 48-yard touchdown. The touchdown by Sheread was his seventh receiving touchdown on the season and fourth consecutive game scoring a touchdown.

Courtesy: Florida A&M Athletics