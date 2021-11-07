BOWIE, Md. — The No. 14 Bowie State football team set a new program record with 422-rushing yards to go along with eight rushing touchdowns in a 79-6 victory over Elizabeth City State University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) contest and regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Bulldogs Stadium.

The victory extended the Bulldogs conference win-streak to 18 games as BSU improves to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the league while ECSU ends their season 4-7 on the year and 3-4 in the CIAA. This season marks the second-straight year the Bulldogs have gone undefeated against CIAA opponents.

Prior to kickoff, Bowie State celebrated 21 senior football student-athletes including Kenny Amaya, Quindonte Bobo, Quinton Bobo, Wesley Bowers, Maliek Carr, Montez Clay, Justice Davis, Jerome Dews, Simeon Gatling, Chauncey Jackson, Ja’rome Johnson, Tavon Joseph, Tyler King, Mark Murphy, Isaiah Rainey-Nix, Kendell Robinson, Tevin Singleton, Stefan Touani, Calil Wilkins, Myles Wolfolk, and Jaison Young.

For the contest, Bowie State recorded 596 yards of total offense — also a new program record while limiting the Vikings to 82 yards and a -11 rushing yards. The Bulldogs tied the program record for most touchdowns scored in a game at nine.

Also read: Miles dominates Tuskegee to win West division; will host SIAC Championship Game

Wilkins led the way with 137-rushing yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns while junior quarterback Larry Williams (Baltimore, MD) threw 10 passes for 174-yards and a touchdown as a starter. Defensively, Wolfolk led the efforts with 4.5 total tackles and a forced fumble while Joseph added three tackles, a sack and two tackle for losses. Additionally, redshirt freshman Joseph Murray (Huntingtown, MD) recorded a game-high two sacks to go along with a forced fumble, two total and two tackle for losses.

The Bulldogs wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as BSU took a 21-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to two scores from Wilkins and a 23-yard reception TD for redshirt sophomore Kwincy Hall (Washington, D.C.).

The Bulldogs tacked on three scores including a two-yard scoot for redshirt sophomore and defensive back Raymond Boone (Landover, MD) on a blocked punt, a 31-yard rushing TD for Wilkins and a four-yarder score for Williams while Elizabeth City State scored their only touchdown on a four-yarder by Carleton Thomas. Bowie State would take a commanding 41-6 lead at halftime.

BSU did not let up in the second half, as the Bulldogs outscored the Vikings 17-0 in the third quarter and 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

Four different Bulldogs scored including three running backs Elisha McDonald (Greenbelt, MD), Carleton Stewart (Walker Mill, MD), and Kevon Campbell (Washington, D.C.), while redshirt freshman Alen Omerhodzic (Bowie, MD) drilled a 35-yard field goal and redshirt freshman and defensive lineman Tyshawn Blow (Chesapeake, VA) scored his first career touchdown on a 22-yard fumble recovery.

No. 14 Bowie State will compete in the 2021 CIAA Football Championship on Saturday, Nov. 13 against Fayetteville State in Salem, Va. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Salem Stadium.

Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics