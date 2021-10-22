Tennessee State is off to a strong start under first-year head coach Eddie George, but interest in the program — at least when it comes to home attendance — is lacking.

Speaking to reporters during Ohio Valley Conference media availability, George expressed disappointment in the small crowds Tennessee State has played in front of at Nissan Stadium this season.

“To be honest, it is disappointing to walk out there and to see literally nobody in the stands,” George said. “We appreciate the fans that have supported us. But it is discouraging when you see that because you don’t have a real home-field advantage. You’re playing in a stadium in front of nobody.”

TSU’s average home attendance so far is 2,466. Through the first two games of the home slate, the largest home crowd for the Tigers so far has been 2,513 when it hosted Kentucky State on Sept. 18.

That is a far cry from when George played in front of 100,000 fans at Ohio State and 70,000 per game in the NFL.

“I realize this is college football. We’re not going to fill up the bottom half of the stadium. But certainly, when we have a home game we would love to have some kind of home-field advantage when it comes to fans.”