The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band, also known as the “World Famed Tiger Marching Band,” will perform at halftime of Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders game presented by Twitch at Allegiant Stadium.

The Tiger Marching Band has provided its unforgettable entertainment around the world and at Super Bowls, presidential inaugurations, world-famous parades, in movies, television commercials and on recordings.

“We’re certainly grateful to the Raiders organization and Mark Davis for inviting the World Famed Tiger Marching Band to perform at the Raiders game this weekend,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot, noting that World Famed has performed in more Super Bowls than any other band or entertainer. “We’re thankful that they’ve given us yet another opportunity to perform for not only an NFL crowd but for a worldwide audience. Go Raiders!”

In 2019, history was made as Dr. Nikole Roebuck was hired as the first female band director in school history, and only the third in the history of HBCUs.

“The band is excited about our upcoming performance for the Raiders,” said Roebuck. “To be the first marching band to perform at an NFL game in Las Vegas is another first for the band. We are looking forward to bringing the house down with our high-energy packed show. Look out Vegas, the World Famed is coming to put on a great show!!!”

Courtesy: Las Vegas Raiders