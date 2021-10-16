The balance of power between each of the SIAC divisions is very one-sided.

The SIAC East is seemingly more competitive than the West.

Three teams boast unbeaten conference records in the East division while only one team in the West currently has a conference record above .500.

If this is a sign for things to come, this could make the SIAC East very fun to watch down the stretch.

Before we get to that, let’s take a look at the SIAC Football Midseason Report.

SIAC East

Savannah State

Record: (5-1, 3-0 SIAC)

Grade: A+

Now eligible for the postseason, unlike in its sensational 2019 season, Savannah State looks to be the slight leader in the clubhouse in the SIAC East division as they’ve yet to lose against a SIAC opponent.

Albany State

Record: (5-1, 2-0 SIAC)

Grade: A+

The Rams have three shutout wins on their resume this season and have won the last three games by a combined score of 110-3. This includes a 31-3 win over the reigning two-time SIAC champion Miles. The Rams schedule will be much tougher from here as three of its last four games will come against Benedict, Savannah State and Fort Valley State.

Fort Valley State

Record: (4-2, 2-0 SIAC)

Grade: A-

Fort Valley State is also a part of the tight race for the SIAC East title. They have won each of their last three games, including a win against SIAC East opponent Benedict. The last two weeks of the regular season could decide the division as the Wildcats face Savannah State and Albany State.

Benedict

Record: (3-3, 0-2 SIAC)

Grade: B-

While Benedict is far from having anything but a bad season so far, they have shot themselves in the foot with a number of key losses that will almost certainly keep them out of the running for a division title. Another loss could be a damaging blow to its championship hopes.

Clark Atlanta

Record: (2-4, 0-2 SIAC)

Grade: D

In the Panthers’ two losses in conference play to Albany State and Tuskegee, its defense allowed a combined 70 points. Clark-Atlanta was able to get back in the win column defeating Allen Yellow, but its chances of staying in the race are unlikely.

Morehouse

Record: (1-5, 1-1 SIAC)

Grade: D-

While Morehouse has the worst record in the division, they have done something that neither Benedict nor Clark Atlanta has done so far this season: Win a conference game.

SIAC West

Kentucky State

Record: (3-3, 2-1 SIAC)

Grade: B+

The Kentucky State Thorobreds are the only team in the SIAC West with a record above .500 in the conference so far. The Thorobreds are not just the top running team in the conference, they are one of the top rushing teams in all of Division II football, ranking seventh with 256.0 rushing yards per game.

Lane

Record: (4-2, 1-1 SIAC)

Grade: B

The Dragons rank in the top 20 in passing yards per game and in the top 25 in passing touchdowns. Lane is the only team in the SIAC West with a winning record overall.

Tuskegee

Record: (2-4, 1-1)

Grade: C

Tuskegee has very quietly secured wins over Edward Waters and Clark Atlanta after suffering losses early in the season.

Miles

Record: (2-4, 1-2 SIAC)

Grade: C-

Things have fallen off the rails for the Golden Bears after losing each of the past two weeks, including a 31-3 loss to Albany State.

Central State

Record: (1-5, 0-3 SIAC)

Grade: D-

It has been a struggle for the Marauders in the past two seasons losing seven of its last eight conference games.