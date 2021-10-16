Jackson State exacted a measure of revenge against Alabama State in a convincing 28-7 win Saturday in front of a record homecoming crowd.

And so did Deion Sanders.

But much like the spring matchup between the two teams, what transpired on the scoreboard after the clock struck all zeroes was just as entertaining as what happened between the white lines.

In a pre-taped message featured on the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium scoreboard, Sanders — in his typical grandiose fashion — presented a special message to Alabama State.

“This spring after they won, they had a lot to say on the (scoreboard),” said Sanders while sitting on a throne in the pre-recorded video. “We ain’t gonna do that. We’re going to take the high road.”

The camera then panned to an image of a road sign inscribed with an upward-pointing arrow accompanied by the words “THE HIGH ROAD.”

ICYMI Coach Prime’s message that played on the video board after the 28-7 win over Alabama State 🛣️#IBelieve pic.twitter.com/6Iru6dd3ZB — Jackson State Football (@GoJSUTigersFB) October 17, 2021

The gesture came seven months after the Hornets trolled Sanders after Alabama State beat Jackson State 35-28 in Montgomery by broadcasting a 1989 NFL Draft day photo of the newly minted pro in all his gold chain, Jheri curl glory.

“Childish,” Sanders said after the game in March. “It is what it is. They know they messed up.”

The move by the outspoken coach comes a week after he autographed a small pink scooter intended for Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor in response to the Bulldogs’ coach requesting a custom Aflac version that Sanders operates while recovering from toe surgery.

“With love, #CoachPrime,” Sanders tweeted after the game. “I apologize for giving him what he asked for!!! I’m from FLORIDA y’all know how we get down.”

It appears Sanders and the Tigers are on an all-out revenge tour.