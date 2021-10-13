Former NBA star JR Smith (FR, Millstone Township, N.J.) made his collegiate debut for the men’s golf team on Monday at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.

At one point in the day, Smith had what one would consider a golf gallery following throughout the course, which is not a common sight at a collegiate golf tournament. He also had a handful of photographers and video cameras capturing his every shot.

Then there was the golf. Smith’s first-round card included two birdies and six pars. His second-round card had one birdie and 10 pars. Smith shot a first-round 12-over 83 before shooting a second-round 7-over 78 to finish the day at 19-over 161.

“He found out today that collegiate golf is not easy,” said N.C. A&T coach Richard Watkins. “I thought he did well. We are pleased, but we are not pleased to the point of satisfaction. But I thought he had a good showing today.”

Smith’s first collegiate birdie occurred on the par-4, 460-yard No. 7. He then birdied the par-4, 382-yard ninth. His lone second-round birdie came on the 564-yard, par-5 sixth.

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T Athletics