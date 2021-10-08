TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (SC-06) have staked a friendly wager on Saturday’s contest between the Florida A&M University Rattlers and the South Carolina State Bulldogs. This will be the first matchup between the two teams since 2019 when FAMU brought home the win.

Should the Rattlers be victorious, Rep. Clyburn will provide Rep. Lawson with South Carolina peanuts and wear a FAMU cap at an upcoming South Carolina State football game. Conversely, if the Bulldogs win, Rep. Lawson has agreed to wear a South Carolina State hat at FAMU’s homecoming later this month and send his colleague a hearty supply of Florida orange juice.

“I look forward to sampling those famous South Carolina peanuts that Rep. Clyburn will be sending my way after my Rattlers win this Saturday,” Rep. Lawson said. “FAMU is at the very top of its game right now, and Coach Simmons has had a great season so far. A puppy dog can’t handle a Rattler; we simply ‘Bragg’ differently. And, don’t worry, Congressman. Everyone looks good wearing Orange and Green. This game will not only be a victory for FAMU, but also a win for the fans and our wonderful HBCUs.”

Rep. Clyburn has equal confidence in South Carolina State.

“Congressman Lawson can talk up Florida A&M all he wants, but he should keep in mind that Bulldogs bite the heads off of Rattlers,” Rep. Jim Clyburn said. “Coach Pough led our team to a good win against Bethune-Cookman last week, and now we’re ready to carry that momentum over to Tallahassee. I’m looking forward to enjoying a cool glass of Florida orange juice with my Sunday morning breakfast while reading about the South Carolina State Bulldogs dominating win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.”

Rep. Clyburn is an alumnus of South Carolina State University and currently serves as the House Majority Whip, the third highest-ranking position in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Lawson was appointed Assistant Whip for the 117th Congress by Rep. Clyburn earlier this year. The two legislators also serve on the Congressional Black Caucus and HBCU Caucus together.

In September, Rep. Lawson made a similar wager with Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson on the FAMU-Jackson State game. After FAMU’s loss, Rep. Lawson paid his debt to the Congressman by sending him shrimp from Apalachicola Bay.

The FAMU-South Carolina State game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.