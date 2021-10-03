Richmond, VA – The Shaw University football team used a complete team effort in winning their second straight game staying unbeaten in conference play as the Bears defeated Virginia Union University 27-7 Saturday afternoon at Hovey Field in Richmond, VA.

The win improved the Bears’ record to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play. The Panthers now sit at 2-3 overall and fall to 1-1 in CIAA action.

The Bears got on the board first as freshman kicker Devin Versteegen connected on a short 22-yard field goal attempt after the Shaw offense stalled inside the 10-yard line making the score 3-0 in favor of Shaw with 7:57 left in the first quarter.

Shaw found the endzone just before the end of the quarter as Andre Brandon, Jr scored from one yard out capping off a five-play 69-yard drive putting the Bears ahead 10-0 after the first. Neither team got much going on offense during the second period until Shaw turned a short field after a fumble into points when Christian Peters found Ty’Traveon Roberts from nine yards out. Versteegen added the PAT upping the Bears lead to 17-0 at the break.

Also read: Shaw University linebacker Devon Hunt selected to HBCU Legacy Bowl

A Shaw turnover led to the lone score from the Panthers as they trimmed the Bears lead to 17-7 with 8:57 left in the third quarter. The Bears responded with a nine-play 67-yard drive that resulted in a 25-yard field goal from Versteegen to push the score up to 20-7 with just 5:14 left on the clock. On the very next VUU offensive play, Kevin Sherman picked off his second pass of the game keeping the Panthers out of the endzone and leaving the score 20-7 heading into the last quarter.

The Bears put the icing on the victory with a strip sack and return from Dast Sturkie down to the two-yard line where Sidney Gibbs took the ensuing handoff into the end zone providing the final score of 27-7 and giving Shaw their second straight victory.

Gibbs led the Bears rushing attack with 78 yards and one touchdown followed by Brandon, Jr with 61 yards and a touchdown. For the game, Shaw finished with 199 rushing yards. Peters finished the contest 15-23 for 194 yards and a touchdown and one interception. Sherman had a stat padding game with seven total tackles to go along with two interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. Leading tackler Devon Hunt also added seven tackles with one sack and three tackles for loss. Sturkie added two sacks on the day.

Shaw returns to action on Saturday, October 9 as the Bears host Fayetteville State University in a crucial CIAA Southern Division matchup. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. inside the George Williams Athletic Complex.

Courtesy: Shaw Athletics