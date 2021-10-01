The Prairie View A&M offense put up big numbers Thursday night and the defense put together several game-saving, second-half stands to give the Panthers a 27-17 win over the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff at Panther Stadium.

With the win this pushed PVAMU to 3-0 in SWAC play, keeping them two games ahead of Alcorn State (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) and Southern (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) for the top spot in the league. The Panthers moved to 4-1 overall in their best start since 2016.

“We still have a long season and I think we are out in the front right now,” said head PVAMU football coach Eric Dooley. “This is a big turnaround after the first couple of games, but there are some things that we need to sharpen up on and get better with. I keep saying that this conference is very competitive.

Senior transfer Juwan Pass had another good night as he threw for 145 yards and had 70 rushing yards and two rushing TD’s. Lyndemain Brooks led the Panthers on the ground with a game high of 118 rushing yards and 1 TD. As a team the Panthers had 468 total yards on 79 plays.

Senior safety Drake Cheatum led the Panthers defensive efforts, notching eight tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted) with 1.5 tackles for loss. Tre’Shaud Smith and Warren Shankle both had five stops a piece.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics.